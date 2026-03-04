OBITUARY: Donna Jane Stevens Weathers

Donna Jane Stevens Weathers, age 79, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus at the Tennessee State Veterans Home on January 21, 2026 at 5:46 PM. She was surrounded by the loving embrace of her family – the same love she so faithfully poured into them throughout her life. In a beautiful fulfillment of God’s promise, she entered the gates of heaven to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior.

Donna was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Sherrell Newton Weathers, her soulmate and faithful companion with whom she shared a lifetime built on love and devotion, through seasons of health and illness. She was also preceded in death by her father, Ira Melvin Stevens, with whom she shared a deeply special bond; her devoted mother, Alma Mae Stevens; her grandmothers Sadie Keith and Mary “Grannie” Hearod, whom she dearly loved, and many others that were so precious to her such as her cousins and several brothers and sisters in law.

Donna is the oldest of three siblings and is survived by two sisters Alma Faye Stevens and Pattie Evelyn Tillman. She is survived by her four daughters Cheryl Lynn Hardy (Alan), Kimberly Jane Jones (Scott), Christy Ann Lawson (Jason), and Lisa Dawn Weathers; six cherished grandchildren, Christian Keifer Johnson (Sam), Autumn Ashley Watson (Micah), Joseph Dakota Johnson (Cassidy), Dylan Storm Johnson, Avery Isaiah Lawson, and Everett Solomon Lawson, as well as, three precious great-grandchildren Maeve Lynn Watson, Olivia Quinn Watson, and Aubree Lynn Johnson, all of whom brought her great joy.

Donna lived a life reflected by love, creativity, a traveling spirit, and unwavering faith in God. A gifted professional cake decorator for 50 years, she used her talents to bring joy to countless celebrations and special moments. She had a natural ability to lead and inspire others with her joyful presence.

Her entrepreneurial spirit led her down many paths such as operating her own home daycare and operating a food truck with her husband for many years, as well as a concession stand with four of her grandkids. Donna was known for her humorous storytelling, and she had an infectious laugh that could fill a room and make everyone else laugh right along with her.

She was a devoted Elvis fan since 1957. To say she was a “devoted fan” is truly an understatement and there are lots of stories to prove it. Donna’s faith was the foundation of her life, and she joyfully served in the churches she called home. Throughout the years, she deeply committed her time and her heart to ministering to others, especially to children. She was always eager to share God’s love and the plan of salvation with anyone who would listen. She was a Sunday school teacher at Antioch Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church. Donna was deeply involved in the bus ministry at Franklin Road Baptist Church for many years. With a servant-led heart and a love for children, she served as VBS Director for many years at Scenic Drive Baptist Church.

Join us as we come together to honor, remember, and celebrate the life of Donna Jane Stevens Weathers on March 14 at 3 PM at Jennings & Ayers funeral home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to support a child in need honoring Donna’s long-standing tradition of caring for others for many years. While living in Florida, she lovingly brought together a group of women who knitted hats and scarves for children in the Appalachian Mountains. She cheerfully coordinated with schools in Kentucky and organized the collection of funds to ship these gifts of warmth and love along with matching mittens. Continuing this act of kindness or any other act of kindness for a child in need would be a meaningful way to carry forward Donna’s generous and compassionate spirit and her love for Jesus. Trusting in God’s promise of everlasting life, Donna’s light will continue to shine in the hearts of those that loved her most until we see her again.

Honoring Donna’s wishes, her cremated remains will be scattered in the Gulf in Clearwater, Florida at a later date. She treasured the 14 years she and her husband, Sherrell, called Clearwater home where she found peace and fulfilled her lifelong dream of living in Florida.

Donna was a beautifully, creative person who found joy in colors. Her favorite colors were purple and pink. In honor of her vibrant spirit, guests are invited to dress casually in any color that brings them happiness or to wear their favorite Elvis shirt as a tribute to the things she loved. Please feel free to leave condolences for the family online at www.Jenningsandayers.com

Celebration of Life for Donna Jane Weathers, March 14, 2026 @3:00 pm at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email