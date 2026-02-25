Donna Elizabeth Sanzi, age 66, of LaVergne, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by the family and friends she held so dear.

Donna was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Sanzi; her father, Wayne Stem; and her grandparents, Herman and Izella Sullivan and Steven and Aileen Stem.

She is survived by her mother, Judy Stem of LaVergne, TN; her daughter, Bethany Sanzi (Robert Montgomery) of Lyles, TN; her sister, Paige (Lee) Wilkerson of Smyrna, TN; her brother, Jason (Stephanie) Stem of Manchester, TN; her grandchildren, Dale Sanzi, Janie Robbins, Jackson Sanzi, Addalyn, Rylan, and Gracelyn Montgomery; her great-grandchildren, Stella Anderson and Easton Sanzi; and her nieces and nephews, Zach, Zane, and Zoë Norton, Jessica (Darrell) Still, Cecily Vera, and Nathan Stem. Over the years, many others were welcomed into the family through her children and became cherished as her own.

Donna had a gift for making life feel warm and full. She loved reading, listening to music, and spending unhurried time with the people she cared about — gathered around the table for card games, good food, and even better conversation. A true foodie and lover of nature, she had a special way of making everyone feel at home. Nothing brought her more joy than the company of her grandchildren, whom she loved with her whole heart.

Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email