Donna Elizabeth Jackson Lamb, age 80 of Murfreesboro, TN passed from this life on January 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Lamb; her mother, Donna Elizabeth Jackson; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Davaan McDuffie.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Lamb-Fitzgerald and Anthony Lee Lamb and wife Gay; her grandchildren, Andrea McDuffie and husband David, Josie Lamb-Fitzgerald, and Tanner Lee Lamb and wife Bre; and her great-grandchildren, Amaris McDuffie, Josiah McDuffie, Harper Lamb, and Harrison Lamb.

Mrs. Lamb worked as registered nurse for many years at the VA hospital in Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Lamb.

