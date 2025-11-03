OBITUARY: Donna Darlene Roney

Donna Darlene Roney, age 72, of Lavergne, TN, passed away Saturday, November 1, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Clay and Larvenia Jackson.

Donna is survived by her son, Brian (Angela) Roney; her grandchildren, Charisma and Elijah Roney; niece, Stacey Nicole Gregory, along with many of her friends.

Ms. Donna worked at Tennessee Book Company for 53 years. She loved watching Charlie Brown and The Young and The Restless, going out for Chinese or Mexican food and talking to her husky Pepper Baby.

Memorial gathering with the family will be Friday, November 7, 2025, from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel will be handling the cremation.