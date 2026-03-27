Donna Jean Czesak went to her eternal rest on February 27, 2026, after a short illness. Born to Donald and Virginia Ryerson on March 22, 1948, in Bozeman, Montana, Donna grew up near Montana State University and spent a few years near Texas A&M, where her father earned his doctorate.

Inspired by her maternal aunt, Donna began her nursing studies at Montana State University in 1966, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. On the first day of freshman orientation, she met Steve Czesak, all the way from New York State. Soon they were dating and married on campus in the spring of 1970.

Never afraid of change or adventure, Donna lived in Oklahoma, Germany, North Carolina, and East Wenatchee, WA. Recently, she finished building her dream home in Murfreesboro, TN, where she and Steve had moved to be near one of her children. Donna joked that she took home a precious souvenir from nearly every place she lived with the births of her three sons: Michael, Christopher, and David.

Her Catholic faith was integral to her life. No matter where she lived, Donna befriended the parish priests, and they became like family. Always active in church life, she participated in Cursillo for many years, instructed RCIA in North Carolina, and, with her husband, served as an Eucharistic minister for over 30 years. One of her great joys was when her son David and his family joined the church.

Donna was a nurse (RN), devoted wife, mother, homemaker, American Greetings merchandizer, and a proud parish secretary at Holy Apostles in East Wenatchee. Donna knew no strangers and would strike up a friendship with all she encountered, even animals. She liked to greet her grand-dog, Gunner, with ‘wiggle your butt!’ and they would both wiggle. Most of all, she embodied faith and love through her wise, reassuring presence, kindness, and warm hugs. Surviving and thriving after two open-heart surgeries, Donna’s last words were poignant: ‘Choose Joy.’

Donna was preceded in death by her father (Donald), mother (Virginia), and brother (Doug). She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Steve, of Murfreesboro, TN; son Michael Czesak (Angela) and granddaughters Emily and Jenna of Lynden, WA; son Christopher Czesak (Lucy) and grandchildren Adelaide, Elliot, and Oliver of Buffalo, NY; son David Czesak (Stephanie) and grandchildren Madison and Brenden of College Grove, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be memorial mass for Donna on July 9 at 11 AM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee, WA.

Memorials can be made to the Paine-Ryerson-Taylor Academic Scholarship at Department of Agriculture at Montana State University. Memorials can also be made in Donna’s honor to Mother Teresa’s Catholic Church for their soon to be constructed new church in Nolensville, TN.

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This obituary was published by The Wenatchee World.

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