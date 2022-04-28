Donna Bly Payne, age 65 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Payne, her mother, Gracie Nell Pitts Bly, brothers, Charles, Randall, and Stevie Bly, and a sister, Barbara Toombs.

Survivors include her sons, Nathan Payne, Phillip Payne, and wife Amy, and Hunter Payne, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Gage, Addyson, Alyssa, and Anisley Payne; sisters, Patsy Briley and husband Jim, Maryann Fitzgerald, and Linda Fay Todd, all of Murfreesboro; and a host of loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Bro. Dwight Smitty and Bro. James Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Payne family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/