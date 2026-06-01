Donald Wayne Espy, age 78 of Murfreesboro died May 12, 2026, at his home. He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Espy and Ruth Zumbro Espy.

Mr. Espy was a Christian and devoted friend to many. Mr. Espy was veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam for three years. He was a member of Tennessee State National Guard until his retirement in 2015.

He is survived by a cousin, Gerald Powell and wife Joyce, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday June 3rd 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday June 3rd at 11:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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