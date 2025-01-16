OBITUARY: Donald Vincent Dabney

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Vincent Dabney (Pops), who peacefully left us on January 5, 2025.

Donald was born on September 28, 1953, in Quincy IL.

Donald is survived by his sister Barbara Penn, his children Kelly Spires, Kandy Camac and Joshua Dabney and his cherished Grandchildren Jaydn Camac, Paige Spires, Leia Camac, Paisley Spires, Jaxsen Dabney and Cameron Dabney.

He was preceded in death by Carl Vincent Dabney (father) and Velma Maxine Dabney (mother).

Donald was an amazing father and grandfather that loved spending time with family and watching Tennessee football on the weekends. He enjoyed serving his AA community and helping countless people recovering from addiction. Donald served 4 years in the Navy and was a dedicated Veteran that volunteered his time at the VA helping other Veteran’s that needed help.

He worked with San Diego Transit for 10+ years until he moved to TN to be with his daughter Kandy and grandchildren. He worked with Greenhouse Ministries and served those in need.

Donald was so kind, selfless and loved to help others, he loved to tell jokes and make people smile. He will be missed more than he could ever imagine. Rest easy Pops till we see you again.

Pops will have a celebration of life on:

January 26th, 2025, at 1:00PM

The Murfreesboro Group

801 N Maney Ave

Murfreesboro TN 37130

https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email