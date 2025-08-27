OBITUARY: Donald Scharf

Donald R. Scharf, 94, of Murfreesboro, TN went home to the Lord on Saturday, August 23, 2025. He was born and raised in Monroville, OH, the son of the late Henry & Emma Scharf. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence (Larry) and Edgar.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Maria (nee Stadelmaier) Scharf; children Donald Scharf and wife Teresa Davis and daughter Cindy Staron and husband Ed of Amherst, OH; grandchildren Michael Scharf and Scott (Jennifer) Staron; a sister Monica; great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Scharf proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war where he was stationed at the Pentagon as a cryptologist. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, IN. After graduation he started his career with McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO helping to design the F4 Phantom II fighter jet.

He and Maria moved to Amherst, OH where they lived and raised their family. The rest of Don’s distinguished career was spent with Nordson Corporation as a Design Engineer from 1960 until he retired in 1996 from their Specials Department. While at Nordson he earned his Professional Engineer license. His innovations in the airless spray painting and hot melt adhesive application processes earned him 11 patents.

A faith filled man, Don had been an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst where he served as an usher and with the Knights of Columbus. He also was a volunteer with several community and civic groups. Both he and Maria spent many years delivering Meals on Wheels in Amherst.

Don & Maria moved to Murfreesboro to be near their grandson Michael after retiring. He loved to read, enjoyed gardening and was an avid golfer, playing into his 80’s.

Visitation with the Scharf family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am Friday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church followed by a graveside with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the charity of your choice and an online guestbook is available for the Scharf family at www.woodfinchapel.com.