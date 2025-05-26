OBITUARY: Donald Reid Cantrell

Donald Reid Cantrell lived a life marked by dedication, kindness, and quiet strength. He was preceded in death by his parents, Solon and Reba Cantrell, and leaves behind loved ones who will forever cherish his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Cantrell, his daughter, Kathleen (Mitch) Hall, his sister, Sandra (Glenn) Woodlee, his brothers, Ron (Jan) Cantrey and Alan Cantrell, as well as his many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

Donald graduated in 1975 from the Tennessee School for the Deaf and went on to dedicate 38 and a half years of service to the U.S. Postal Service before retiring. His commitment to his work, his community, and those around him was evident in everything he did.

His presence was a gift—his kindness and steady nature touched the lives of many. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on through the stories shared, the love given, and the lasting impact he left on those who had the privilege of knowing him.

May he rest in peace, always remembered and forever loved.