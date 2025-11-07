OBITUARY: Donald McCormick

Donald Wayne McCormick, age 76, passed away on October 27, 2025. He was born on October 30, 1948, to Beecher and Cora Wilmoth McCormick in Sparta, TN. Donald had two brothers, Kenneth and Gordon McCormick, and was very close to his grandmother, Lou Wilmoth (MaMa) who lived with his family for the first 18 years.

Donald attended Cassville Elementary School and graduated from White County High School in Sparta, TN. He also attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, TN. Donald worked for First American National Bank in Nashville, TN for many years before moving to Chicago, IL, and then to St. Clair Shores, MI

Donald lived and worked in Michigan for over 30 years. He retired from Fiserv in Michigan where he was Senior Security Audit Officer. Donald attend Stewarts Creek Church of Christ.

Donald is survived by a niece, Kim (Matt) Fernhout; nephew, Kenny McCormick; sister-in-law, Jonna McCormick; best friend, Carol Cook; school friends-The Mighty Six, and many close and dear cousins.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Gilroy Church of Christ. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM following the visitation at the church with ministers Richard Wood, Jim Minor, and Teb Batey officiating.

Entombment will be held at Christian Memorial Gardens West in Rochester Hills, MI.