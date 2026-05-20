Donald Louis Zlotky, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2026. A native of Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Louis Zlotky and Beth Lucille Bishop Zlotky. Donald was also preceded in death by his daughter, Quin Michael Zlotky, and his sister, Marilyn Carlton.

Donald is survived by his wife, Gail Marie Zlotky; sons, Aaron Zlotky of Keystone Heights, FL, and Justin Zlotky and his wife Meredith of Lascassas, TN; daughters, Jill Brown of Collierville, TN, Lia Whitmire of Collierville, TN, Sandy Story of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dana Zlotky of Keystone Heights, FL; grandchildren, Daniel Hovis, Callie Zlotky, Colin Whitmire, Anna Hooper, and Jace Zlotky.

Visitation with the family will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

Donald was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from MTSU.

An online guestbook for the Zlotky family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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