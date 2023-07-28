OBITUARY: Donald Keith Merrill Jr.

Donald Keith Merrill, Jr., age 63, of Christiana, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

He was a native of Trenton NJ and was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Keith Merrill, Sr, and Claire Bernice Pangaldi Merrill.

Mr. Merrill was an avid hunter and was the recently retired owner of Outback Automotive.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Pamela Jane Merrill; children, Linda Wheeler and husband Johnny, Alan Merrill and wife Jillian; four grandchildren; sisters, Diane Rochford and husband Richard, Denise Barker.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

