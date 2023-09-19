OBITUARY: Donald H. Lauderdale

Mr. Donald H. Lauderdale, age 76, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Lester and Anna Mitchell.

Mr. Lauderdale proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He finished out his career in sales.

Mr. Lauderdale is survived by his daughters, Sharon DeCant of White Bluff, TN and Karen Huffer and her husband Larry of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Donald Allen and Mika DeCant; great-granddaughter, Rhythm Mae Allen; special niece, Terri McCord; and faithful canine companion, Shadow.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Lauderdale, and sister, Joy McCord.

Burial of his cremated remains will take place Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 12:00noon at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue at proverbs1210rescue.org or Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.

