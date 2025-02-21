OBITUARY: Donald E. Wolff

Donald E. Wolff passed away February 14, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was 71 years old. The son of the late Robert C. Wolff and Yolanda Foscolo Wolff. He was born in Eldred, NJ on September 28, 1953.

Donald graduated from Eldred Central School, attended Orange County Community College and the State University of New York at Stony Brook where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major In Economics. Don lived many years in White Plains and New York City working for Real Estate investment firms.

While in New York City, Don participated in many marathons and triathlons where he won many metals and awards.

Don and his friend moved out of New York City shortly after September 11, 2001, and relocated to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He started his own real estate business, farmed, grew vegetables, and enjoyed learning other trades. Don made many friends that he treated like family. While in Tennessee, Don participated in many races and Olympic runs in which he won more metals and awards.

Don was preceded in passing by his parents Robert and Yolanda Wolff, sister Elaine Wolff Blant and brother Robert C. Wolff, Jr.

Don is survived by his sister Delores Case, nephew Roger Mason, nieces Loni Case-Theodore (Joshua), Kelsie Case, great-nephew Russell, great-nieces Aryanna and Emma and a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and special friend Lynn Rooker and her son Steven.

A special thank you to his special friend Lynn Rooker, her son Steven, and his cousin Jay Wolff and family for their help and kindness. Don was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 116 N. Academy St., Murfreesboro, TN.

Funeral arrangements provided by: Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald, please visit our floral store.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.

To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.