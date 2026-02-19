Donald “Don” Dearry, Jr., age 63, passed away Wednesday, February 18, 2026. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Dearry, Sr.; and daughter, Donna Dearry.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Dearry; daughters, Holly Dearry and Valerie Dearry; grandchildren, Daylon Dearry, Owen Prine (Dixie), Izabella Allmon, Kyleigh Prine, and Hayden Gilley; great grandson, Harold Brown; mother, Linda Doyle (John); brothers, Joe Dearry (Christal) and Mardy Dearry (Loretta); sisters, Ronda Barrett (David) and Sherry Stroud (Russell); along with several beloved nieces, nephews, and four legged companion, Jerry Lee.

Don devoted over 40 years of his life to construction painting, from Tennessee to New Mexico, he answered every call. When he wasn’t painting, he could be found tinkering in his shop or watching NASCAR. Above all, his greatest joy and proudest title was “Paw.” He treasured every moment spent with his grandchildren and great grandson. Family was everything to him and he made sure they always felt cared for and supported.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 22, 2026 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, February 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

