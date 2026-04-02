Donald “Don” Dearman, also known as GrandDon, age 86, peacefully went home to be with God on March 27, 2026, in Smyrna, TN. He was a very gentle man with a beautiful smile and positive attitude that made you feel loved, accepted and joyful. He was devoted to his family, friends and acquaintances. His strength came from his deep faith in God, and he encouraged that faith in those around him by his example.

He was born in McComb, MS. He grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana and graduated from LSU. He served in the US Army and then attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He moved to Nashville, TN to work at the Baptist Sunday School Board, now known as Lifeway. He worked for Service Merchandise for many years before returning to work at Lifeway until retirement. He loved his church, Sunset Hills Baptist Church in Brentwood, TN. He really enjoyed studying the Bible. He and Maxine led a regular family and friends Bible Study and Dinner in their home. They also enjoyed yardwork; in addition to keeping their own yard groomed regularly, they worked in their daughters’ yards. Don enjoyed helping family and friends with computer and household projects.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Maxine Armistead Dearman; 3 daughters: Donna Hall, DeLynn Vocke and Dawn Goodman; 2 sons-in-law: Cliff Hall and Mark Goodman and 3 grandchildren: Aimee Wilson, Ian (Sarabeth) Goodman and Erin (Dillon) Goodman. He was also loved and will be missed by his nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Don is celebrating in heaven with his parents, Rev. Ernest and Eva Dearman; 3 brothers and their wives: Wade (Egie) Dearman, Aven (Marvene) Dearman and Ernest (Gerry) Dearman; his daughter, Debbie Wilson; his son-in-law, Gary Wilson; and his wife of 23 years, Dianne Bell Dearman.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at Sunset Hills Baptist Church in Brentwood, TN (1635 Sunset Rd) on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and the service will be at 2:00 p.m. Graveside Service will follow at Christ Church Memorial Gardens.

Don will be deeply missed, but he taught us well and his lessons and legacy will live on through all that he touched.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dementia Society.

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This obituary was published by Sunset Hills Baptist Church.

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