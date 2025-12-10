OBITUARY: Donald Allen Delaney

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Allen Delaney, who left this world peacefully on November 29, 2025, in Cookeville, Tennessee, at the age of 62. Born on January 3, 1963, in Wayne, Michigan, Donald was a devoted father, a cherished friend, and a hard-working man known for his extraordinary warmth and friendliness.

Donald was raised by his loving parents, Ray William Delaney and Karen Irene Rubago, who instilled in him the values of kindness and perseverance. Throughout his life, he carried these values with him, touching the lives of everyone he encountered. He had a zest for life that was evident in his passions and interests. An avid car enthusiast, Donald found joy in working on vehicles, often spending hours tinkering in his garage. His love for cars was rivaled only by his affection for his beloved dogs, who brought him countless moments of joy and companionship. He also found comfort and relaxation in watching television, often sharing laughs and memories with friends and family over his favorite shows.

Donald is survived by his beloved daughter, Tanya Basham, who was the light of his life, and his dear friend, Kim Noffsinger, whose bond with him was a testament to true friendship. Additionally, he leaves behind Bonnie Noffsinger, his ex-girlfriend, who remained a significant part of his life. Each of these relationships represented a piece of Donald’s heart, and they will forever hold fond memories of the moments they shared with him.

As a hard-working man, Donald dedicated himself to his job and took pride in his work ethic. His friendly nature made him a beloved figure in his community, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Friends and family will remember him not only for his industrious spirit but also for his large heart and his ability to brighten any room with his genuine smile.

Though Donald has left this earthly realm, his spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched. We find comfort in knowing that he is at peace, watching over us with the same warmth and kindness he shared during his time with us. He will be profoundly missed, but his legacy of love, friendship, and hard work will forever remain in our hearts.