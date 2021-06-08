Donald Allan Hollins

Mr. Donald Allan Hollins, age 91 of Smyrna, TN passed away on June 6, 2021. He was born in Orion, IL to the late Allan A. Hollins and Mabel Edna Jones Hollins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Rosalie and Dorothy Phyllis.

Mr. Hollins was a graduate of Orion High School. He completed one year of college at Western Illinois before joining the Air Force for 4 years. Upon leaving the Air Force, he married his wife of 66 years, Jane Elizabeth Swanson in April 1955. He was a farmer for 30 years in IL before moving to TN in 1986, where he worked as a security officer at Nissan for over 30 years.

Along with his wife, Mr. Hollins is survived by his sons, Sherman Hollins (Sondra), Steven Hollins (Barbara), and Stewart Hollins (Angela); grandchildren, Jacob, James, Bryan, Jesse, Eric, Tara, Jodi, Kyle, and Summer; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will be at Western Cemetery in Orion, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Hollins’ memory to Smyrna First United Methodist Church or Orion United Methodist Church.


