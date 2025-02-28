OBITUARY: Don Sommardahl

Don Olson Sommardahl, age 77 of Murfreesboro, TN passed peacefully on Monday February 24, 2025. He was a native of Roanoke, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Leander Sommardahl and Charlotte Barksdale Sommardahl.

Don was a faithful Christian and member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. He was a retired home builder, and said to be “poetry in motion” on the golf course.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cheryl Arnette Sommardahl; son, Byron Sommardahl (Pamela); daughters, Wendy Phillips and Mary West (Chris); grandchildren, Jamie Lyon (Dale), Bailey West (Kallie), Tucker Phillips, Lainey West, Meredith Phillips, Emanuel Sommardahl, Nathan Sommardahl, Annie Sommardahl; and great-grandchildren, Elouise Lyon and Wylder West.

Donations in lieu of flowers/gifts: https://clinicadeesperanza.com/don

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro on March 22nd from 10:00 am – 11:00 am, followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 am. A private graveside inurnment will be held at a later time in Evergreen Cemetery. Woodfin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.