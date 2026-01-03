OBITUARY: Don Orland Richardson

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Don O. Richardson, a beloved husband, father, and friend, who left us on December 27, 2025, at the age of 91. He was a dedicated family man, a loving husband, and a steadfast friend who touched many lives.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Wanda; and their children Dan (Judy) Richardson, Brad (Terry) Richardson, Eric (Maru) Richardson, Greg (Donna) Brown, Laura (Allan) Kerr, and Sherry(Jeff) Hudson; grandchildren Rebekah, Nathan (Holly), and Hannah Richardson; Bryan (Logan) Kerr, Kathleen (Zach) Sale, and Alex (Sarah) Kerr; Andrew and Daniel Richardson; Ashley (Jonathan) See and Brent (Alicia) Hudson; and great-grandchildren Anderson & Eliza Kerr, Hank, Sawyer, and Cooper Sale, Olive & Miles Kerr, Griffin Richardson, and Lila See.

Born on May 12, 1934, in Salem Township, Auglaize County, Ohio, Don embraced life with warmth, laughter, and purpose. His signature smile and generous spirit brought joy to everyone around him. As a father, he instilled the values of kindness, hard work, and integrity, shaping our lives through his wisdom and unwavering support. The oldest son of Dana O. and Mary (Bowersock) Richardson, both of whom preceded him in death, he is survived by his brother John (Carolyn) Richardson; sister Carol Andrews; and his brother-in-law, Richard Sulc. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Juanita (Morris) Leffel and Cella Sulc, and his brother-in-law, Chuck Andrews. Don is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, whom he held dear.

Don was passionate about gardening and his cherished Koi pond, which he shared with the Rutherford County Master Gardener Program. His championship-caliber Koi earned numerous awards as he toured the Southeast, competing in regional Koi shows. Don and Wanda shared their beautiful home and garden, hosted friends, family, and the Golden Agers from Trinity Methodist Church, where they attended services.

Don derived great joy from hosting the extended family, especially the time spent with their grandchildren. The memories we have from family get-togethers are filled with the love Dad and Wanda made us all feel, manifested in delicious meals, great conversation, and intense card games where everyone’s goal was to dethrone Don as the “family champion.”

Whether on the golf course or around the card table, Dad was blessed with great, lasting friendships that made his life richer and more meaningful.

Before his retirement in 2000, Don’s life was enriched by 37 years of service with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. After earning his Ph.D. from Ohio State University, Don began his career at UT as a researcher and assistant professor in the College of Agriculture and the Experiment Station. He was promoted to Associate and then Full Professor as he advanced within the College, culminating in his appointment as head of the Animal Science Department in 1982. In 1988, Don accepted the leadership role of Dean of the Tennessee Agricultural Experiment Station, where he served until February 2000. Retirement did not dampen his support for Tennessee athletics, and he remained the most loyal Vol fan. Don moved to Murfreesboro with Wanda, and they became part of the Murfreesboro community.

His family and friends already miss Don deeply, but he will never be forgotten, as his legacy of love will live on in all of us.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday January 10, 2025, at 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM with the memorial service to follow at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in Don Richardson’s name.