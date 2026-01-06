OBITUARY: Don O. Richardson

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Don O. Richardson on December 27, 2025, at the age of 91 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Don was born on May 12, 1934, in Auglaize County, the oldest son of Dana O. and Mary (Bowersock) Richardson of Wapakoneta, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother John (Carolyn) Richardson; sister Carol Andrews; and his brother-in-law, Richard Sulc. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Juanita (Morris) Leffel and Cella Sulc, and his brother-in-law, Chuck Andrews.

Don is also survived by his loving wife, Wanda; and children Dan (Judy) Richardson, Brad (Terry) Richardson, Eric (Maru) Richardson, Laura (Allan) Kerr, as well as eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

After earning his Ph.D. from Ohio State University, Don worked at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture for 37 years, retiring in 2000. His full obituary can be found at: https://www.woodfinchapel.com/obituary/don-orland-richardson

Published by Wapakoneta Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2026.