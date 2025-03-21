OBITUARY: Don Dunlap

Mr. Don “Donnie” Dunlap, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, went home to the Lord on March 19, 2025. Born on April 24, 1934 in Los Angeles, CA, Don was the cherished son of Ardith and Roger Dunlap, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his two daughters, Lori Wolfe and her husband Steve and Karin Dixon and her husband Glen; four grandchildren, Devin Wolfe, Bonnie Dixon, Luke Dixon and Paul Dixon; and two great grandsons, Zeke Dixon and Roman Wolfe.

A proud Navy Veteran, Don’s unit was activated during the Korean War, leading him to proudly serve our country as an Underwater Demolition and Diving (UDDD) “Frog Man” and he received an honorable discharge. Don worked for BMW, Lockheed (Burbank), Chrysler Marine, as a Volunteer Fireman, an EMT, in medical supplies, and an independent contractor. He could literally design, fabricate or fix practically anything. Whether it was a bike, car, boat, engine, motors of all sizes, woodworking, welding, or construction, Don was always able to find or learn the skill required to get the job done. An avid sportsman throughout his lifetime, he spent countless hours in nature camping, fishing, hunting and gathering to share with those he loved.

He has been a faithful member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro since 1999 and completed Cursillo the Spring of 2022. He enjoyed finding ways to serve his brothers and sisters in Christ and neighbors, including cooking for a crowd and playing in the annual golf tournaments.

Don will be remembered for his storytelling, his steadfast faith, his kindness, his world famous apricot glazed chicken wings and unwavering dedication to his family and lifelong friends. Those he loved will continue to cherish his memory and the love he shared with them.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 4, 2025 at 11:00am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to continue Don’s legacy by making memorial donations to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Rector’s Discretionary Fund, 116 North Academy Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130.