OBITUARY: Don ‘Donnie’ Owen Bedwell Sr.

Don “Donnie” Owen Bedwell, Sr., age 70, of LaVergne, TN, passed away at his home in his sleep on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023.

He was born on September 1st, 1952 in Springfield, TN, to his parents, Buford “Buck” and Alice Hyde-Bedwell.

Donnie retired from his 35-year career at Bellsouth. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed mastering new skills off YouTube. His latest endeavor was learning to groom Levi, his best Yorkie friend. He was the life of the party and stayed very active in his Bellsouth retired buddies club. He was always smiling and never met a stranger.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Margaret Kennedy-Bedwell; children, Don “DJ” (Brandy) Bedwell Jr., Scott (Samantha) Greer, and Cory Bedwell; and 9 grandchildren, Skyleigh, Paisleigh, Maylie, Mason, Hazel, Savanah, Sydnee, Blake, and Brayden.

Donnie is preceded in death by his parents, Buford “Buck” and Alice Hyde-Bedwell.

A visitation will be held with the family on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rutherford County Humane Society at http://www.rutherfordcountyhumanesociety.org/ or to Paws of Rutherford County at https://client.pointandpay.net/web/RutherfordCoTrusteeRCPAWS/ and follow instructions on the provided links.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/