Don Andrew Tenpenny of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, he was 87 years old.

He was born in Cannon County to the late Vestal Tenpenny and Ocie Vance Tenpenny.

Mr. Tenpenny is survived by his wife, Delorice Gilley Tenpenny; children, Dylan Tenpenny and wife Guadalupe and Donella Thomas and husband Fred; grandchildren, Rachel Buerger, Manny Galvan, Timothy Tenpenny, Samuel Tenpenny, Christina Miller, Taylor Kerr, and JT Kerr; great-grandchildren, Cohen Bentley, Gabriel Buerger, Caroline Buerger, Penelope Miller, and David Miller; and brothers, JT Tenpenny and wife Lora and Raymond Tenpenny and wife Peggy.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 16th, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel with funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Tenpenny’s memory to Heartland Baptist Church.

