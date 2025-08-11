OBITUARY: Dolores DeAnna Hancock-Sparks

Dolores DeAnna Hancock-Sparks of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at the age of 65 on August 6th, 2025. Dolores was born in Norwalk, CT, on November 21st, 1959. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She was a loving mother to four children. She retired from the State of Tennessee in 2013.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas I. Hancock and mother Wilma Scales, and her brother Douglas C. Hancock.

Dolores is survived by her daughter Natalie Hancock, sons Nathan Hancock, Dolorean, and Darius Sparks. She is also survived by her sisters Wilhelmina Hancock, Ruby Boulden, and her 9 grandchildren: Elliott Hancock-James, Zoe Hardman, Nathan Hancock Jr., Livvie Rose Sellars-Elliott, Emeri Sellars-Elliott, Averie Sellars-Elliott, Harmoni Sellars-Elliott, Leilani Sparks, and Darius Sparks II.

Dolores was known as “DeDe”. She loved to cook for family and loved a good shopping trip. She loved doing arts and crafts and creating wreaths. She loved watching sports and catching up on her favorite crime shows. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

For everyone that knew her, she always had a smile on her face with her favorite purple lipstick. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.

“DeDe, you are forever in our hearts, and we love you.”

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email