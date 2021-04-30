Dolores Castle

Dolores Vivian Castle, age 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A native of Wyandotte, Michigan she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Rupert Sieloff. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, John Eugene Castle; and two sons, Neil Timothy Castle and Dennis Wade Castle.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Carl Wenck officiating. Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by two children, John Michael Castle and his wife Terry of Libertyville, IL and Susan Marie Vaughan of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Dr. Jason Castle of Charleston, WV, Brett Castle of Libertyville, IL, David Vaughan, Tonya Turner, Jennifer Vaughan, and Neil Castle all of Murfreesboro, and Erica Castle of Dickson, TN; great grandchildren, Mary Evans Castle, Caroline Castle and Charles Castle all of Charleston, WV, Benjamin Castle and Abigail Castle all of Libertyville, IL; and Ashley Turner, John Turner, Aidan Vaughan, Shane Vaughan, Christie Vaughan all of Murfreesboro, and Sandy Castle of LaVergne.

Mrs. Castle was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she led the quilting ministry for almost 25 years. This ministry provided quilts for thousands of families worldwide. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Castle can be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here