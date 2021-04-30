Dolores Vivian Castle, age 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A native of Wyandotte, Michigan she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Rupert Sieloff. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, John Eugene Castle; and two sons, Neil Timothy Castle and Dennis Wade Castle.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Carl Wenck officiating. Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by two children, John Michael Castle and his wife Terry of Libertyville, IL and Susan Marie Vaughan of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Dr. Jason Castle of Charleston, WV, Brett Castle of Libertyville, IL, David Vaughan, Tonya Turner, Jennifer Vaughan, and Neil Castle all of Murfreesboro, and Erica Castle of Dickson, TN; great grandchildren, Mary Evans Castle, Caroline Castle and Charles Castle all of Charleston, WV, Benjamin Castle and Abigail Castle all of Libertyville, IL; and Ashley Turner, John Turner, Aidan Vaughan, Shane Vaughan, Christie Vaughan all of Murfreesboro, and Sandy Castle of LaVergne.

Mrs. Castle was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she led the quilting ministry for almost 25 years. This ministry provided quilts for thousands of families worldwide. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Castle can be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church.

