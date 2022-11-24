OBITUARY: Doak Allen Sharrock

Doak Allen Sharrock, a loving son, supportive brother, dedicated uncle, and avid sports fan entered the arms of his Savior peacefully at home on November 21, 2022.

Doak was born on November 11, 1955, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to a proud Robert and Elaine Sharrock.

He graduated from Smyrna High School in 1974. In school, he was very active in sports and was a very strong and talented athlete. He was very dedicated to Smyrna High School and was quite possibly one of the greatest fans of the Smyrna Bulldogs. He was also a huge fan of the Michigan Wolverines football team. When you would see him out and about, he would always be dressed head to toe in either Michigan or Smyrna gear.

Doak did not have any children of his own, but he treated his nieces and nephews as if they were his. He was actively involved in their sports and activities, always showing up when he was able to. He was the uncle that was always there to support you, no matter what. He was also the greatest gift giver. He always went above and beyond to make sure everyone felt loved and special.

Doak is survived by his sisters, Sue Sharrock Quick of Normandy, TN, Peggy (Kenny) Thomas of Smyrna, TN, and Nancy Mullis of Lebanon, TN. His nephews, Bryan (Christi) Thomas, Mark Thomas, and Kevin (Olivia) Thomas, all of Smyrna, TN, and Cody (Michelle) Sharrock of McMinnville, TN. His nieces, Lisa Mullis, Amy Mullis Rhodes, and Anna (Mark) Reeves, all of Lebanon, TN. His great nieces and nephews, Bryson, Braye, and Elaina Thomas, Hunter and Hadleigh Thomas, Cayden, Mayleigh, and Raelyn Sharrock, Knox and Berkleigh Rhodes, and Ayla, Ledger, and Archer Reeves, and Carol Hayes, his devoted and caring partner, who was by his side the last 7 months, and Lisa Hendon, his caretaker and friend. and Lisa Hendon, his caretaker and friend.

Doak has been reunited in Heaven with his parents, Robert and Elaine Sharrock, his brother Coy Sharrock, and his brothers-in-law Arthur Mullis and Bobby Quick. What a wonderful reunion that must have been!

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 12:30 pm until the time of the funeral services beginning at 2:30 pm at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, TN. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN. Pallbearers will be Bryan, Mark, and Kevin Thomas, Cody Sharrock, Mark Reeves, and Tony Cook. Honorary pallbearers are Donald and Jean Merrit, Jimmy Driver, Tony and Cheryl Cook, and Robert Mullins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Smyrna High School Football program in Smyrna, TN.

