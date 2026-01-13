OBITUARY: Dinah Zhu Ramsay

Dinah Zhu Ramsay went to be with her Savior on January 10, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on February 27, 1962, in Leshan, Sichuan Province, People’s Republic of China, to Yonghua (Ruth) Zhang (1926–2022), a respected educator at the Leshan Nursing School, and Zukai Zhu (1917–2001), a distinguished manager of the Sichuan–Kangding Woolen Mill.

The youngest of six children, Dinah grew up with two older sisters and three older brothers. She completed high school in 1976 and dedicated herself to preparing for China’s national college entrance examination. In 1979, she was admitted to Wuhan University, where she studied English Language and Literature and earned her bachelor’s degree in 1983. After graduation, she taught undergraduate English at the Chengdu Institute of Geology, now known as Chengdu University of Technology.

In January 1992, Dinah moved to the United States after being accepted as a graduate student at Middle Tennessee State University, where she completed her master’s degree in English. She later pursued a calling in healthcare, becoming an Occupational Therapist.

Dinah worked at NHC in Lewisburg for 16 years before transferring to Adams Place in Murfreesboro, where she served for nearly 11 years. She was deeply valued by her coworkers and known for her compassion and dedication to her patients and their families.

In 1996, Dinah married Bill Ramsay. Together they shared a love of travel and enjoyed many journeys throughout the United States and around the world.

Dinah is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Bill Ramsay; two sisters; one brother; three nieces; and three nephews, all residing in China. By marriage, she is also survived by six children, seventeen grandchildren, and thirty-six great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her faith, her incredible cooking skills,her intellect, kindness, and devotion to those she loved.

Visitation will be Wednesday 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.