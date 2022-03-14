Mr. Dillion Preston Atkisson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died suddenly on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, he was 37 years old.

He was born in Franklin, TN, and was preceded in death by his mother, Vicky A. Hudson Atkisson.

Dillion was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin.

Dillion was a warm-hearted person with a witty sense of humor, beautiful blue eyes, and a charming smile that would light up the room. He was a quick learner and highly skilled with his hands, mastering everything from carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and automotive work. He worked many jobs in construction.

He is survived by his father, Edwin Atkisson, and wife Susan; sister, Novella Atkisson; brother, Owen Atkisson and wife Julia; stepbrothers, Isiah Pistner; Kirk Pistner and wife Kari. Grandmother, Louise Atkisson; aunts; Ann Boyce and husband Gary, Sherry Blane and husband Jim, Cathy Yamarino; Uncle, Dan Hudson, and a host of other family and friends.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Cumberland Heights – Murfreesboro.

