OBITUARY: Dillard Louis Parsley

Dillard Louis Parsley, age 77, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee entered his heavenly home on June 29, 2024.

A native of the Manchester community in Coffee County, Dillard was the son of the late Louis and Rebecca Parsley. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley Mae Parsley and his sister Donna Parsley. He is survived by his son, Russell Parsley and wife Callen of Maryville, TN; daughter Robin Dillard and husband Kevin of Murfreesboro, TN; five grandchildren Sarah Parsley, Anna Grace Dillard, Hank Dillard, Sadie Dillard, and Grant Dillard.

Dillard was born on July 15, 1946 in Manchester, TN and later moved to Murfreesboro during childhood. He graduated from Central High School in 1964 and attended Middle Tennessee State University. He joined the United States Navy and began his military service on the USS Shangri-La. While stationed in Mayport, Florida, he completed two tours of duty in the Mediterranean and one in Cuba, along with two years of reserve duty. Dillard then began his career at State Farm Insurance Company in the Data Processing Department, where he was known as “DP Dillard.” He was a member of Third Baptist Church. His interests included fishing at Center Hill Lake, playing golf, and enjoying Thursday night cards with friends.

Dillard was married to the love of his life for 54 years. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and generous grandfather. He will always be remembered for his steadfast love and generous spirit.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2024 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Steve Hutson officiating. Burial and graveside service to be held directly following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Russell Parsley, Kevin Dillard, Hank Dillard, Grant Dillard, Ralph Gannon, and Reed Wheaton will serve as pallbearers.

Source: Woodfin Chapel

