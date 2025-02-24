OBITUARY: Diego Estrada

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Diego Estrada, who left this world on February 22, 2025, at the young age of 21. Born on March 22, 2003, in Fort Worth, Texas, Diego was a radiant spirit whose warmth and laughter touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He was a shining star, brightening the lives of his family and friends with his big smile and vibrant personality.

Diego is survived by his devoted parents, Francisco and Melissa Estrada, who cherished every moment with their beloved son. He is also survived by his brothers, Reyes Peña, Jose Estrada, Carlos Estrada, and his sister, Paula Estrada. The family will forever hold dear the memories of Diego’s joyful presence. He was a beloved uncle to his nephews, Markel Martinez and Tata Peña, and his nieces, Adalina Peña and LilyAna Martinez. Diego’s bond with his family was unwavering, and he will be deeply missed by many other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

A creative soul, Diego had a passion for music that fueled his spirit. He was an aspiring singer and songwriter, often practicing his vocals with the hope of sharing his gift with the world. His love for body building showcased his dedication to personal growth and self-expression. Diego’s unique sense of style was a reflection of his bold personality; he approached life with a flair that captivated those around him. He had an innate ability to make others laugh and feel at ease, embodying a sense of humor that was truly infectious.

Diego’s love for life was palpable, and he was often described as a ray of sunshine by those who knew him. His laughter and joy resonated in every room he entered, leaving a lasting impression on hearts and minds alike. He brought energy to every gathering, whether he was moshing at a concert or sharing his latest musical endeavors with friends. His vibrant spirit and passion for life will forever be etched in the memories of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral Arrangements are being made. Dates and times will be posted soon.

Though his time with us was far too short, Diego Estrada’s spirit will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His unwavering love and laughter will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to experience his light. Rest in peace, dear Diego; you will be forever missed and always remembered.