OBITUARY: Dick O. Brewer

Dick O. Brewer, age 77 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Brewer, parents, Lytle B. Brewer, and Azilee Warrick Brewer.

Mr. Brewer was a member of CrossWay Baptist Church and had worked as a Construction Superintendent.

He is survived by his children, Randy Brewer, Danny Brewer and wife Lisa, Duncan Bare and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Michael Bare and wife Tiffany, Cori Creed and husband Tim , Drew Brewer and wife Andrea, Bo Brewer, Leirin Smith and husband Ben, Daniel Layhew and wife Lauren, Robin Galloway and husband Bobby, Joshua Layhew and wife Nova ; 8 Great-grandchildren; brother; Ronnie Brewer.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

