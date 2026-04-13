Mrs. Betty “Diane” Wright, age 83, of Huntingdon, TN passed away Friday, April 10, 2026. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Ashley Tolbert, Sr. and Mary Allen Tolbert. Diane was an insurance agent for over 25 years representing what was then Life & Casualty and later became American General. She had a sociable personality which led to her success in that industry and was awarded several trips to places such as Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas. Diane enjoyed being in her flower garden. She was a member of Huntingdon Church of Christ.

Diane is survived by her children, Michael “Cap” Caplinger and Kim Wright Dillahunty; step-grandchildren, Jessica Beckner, Howie Whyte, and Bradley Whyte; siblings, Allen Tolbert and his wife Rena, Spencer Tolbert and his wife Nola, Debbie Wallace and her husband Steve, Kathy Hendrix and her husband Gary, and Cindy Basham and her husband Ronald; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and faithful canine companion, Benji. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sheryl Sandefur, and two children, Lisa G. Caplinger and William A. Caplinger.

Burial of Diane’s cremated remains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00am.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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