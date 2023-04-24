OBITUARY: Diane Violet Tousignant

Diane Violet Tousignant, age 76, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 under the care of Alive Hospice.

She was born on February 23rd, 1947 to parents Robert and Florence McMahon in Long Island, New York.

Diane is preceded by her husband, William J. Tousignant Sr, and parents, Robert and Florence McMahon.

She is survived by her children, Tina Tousignant of Nashville, William “Billy” Tousignant Jr. and Karin Tousignant of Murfreesboro, Robert “Bobby” Tousignant and Ashley Tousignant of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Patryk Tousignant of Fort Collins, Co, Sara Linares and Walter Linares of Clarksville, TN, Alexa Tousignant of Murfreesboro, TN, Kaleb Tousignant and Alisha Tousignant of Murfreesboro, Tn, Jeremy Tousignant of Murfreesboro, TN, Sydney Tousignant of Murfreesboro, TN, William J. Tousignant III of Johnson City, TN, Kennedy Tousignant of Murfreesboro, TN, Rachel Tousignant of Murfreesboro, Tn, and Jacob Tousignant of Murfreesboro, TN.

A celebration of life was held for friends and family to attend on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

