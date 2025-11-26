OBITUARY: Diane Sumrall

Sylvia Diane Bassett Sumrall was born on November 30, 1946 to her father (James Orange Bassett) and mother (Mable Edna Walker Bassett) in Newton, Mississippi and joined her Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 18, 2025. Diane and her three younger brothers, James Braxton (Deceased), Calley Art (Deceased) and George Randall, grew up on a small farm in Louin, Mississippi where Diane thrived under the loving care of two uncles (George and Gene) and four aunts (Lucille, Bobbye, Mary Jo, and Faye). In June, 1967 Diane married her college sweetheart, George L. Sumrall, Jr. From their marriage two children (Shawn Glen and Stacey Lynn), five Grandchildren (Shawn Bryce, Brett Avery and Ian Raley Sumrall, and Kaleigh Nicole (Gregson) Cope and Noah Tanner Gregson) followed by six Great Grandchildren (Judah Griffin, Reuben Niall, Ezra George; Whitman Howard and Finley Miles Sumrall, and Ramsey Layne Cope were born.

Very much a Mississippi Girl on a farm, she followed her Dad in the woodworking shop, felled trees, drove the tractor and led the Blue Tick hounds on night coon hunts. But GOD, when Diane was six, saw a young woman thirsty for the nurture of His word and eager to share with others the love of His saving grace. At six, she surrendered her life to Christ’s effectual call, beginning a Life’s-walk held in the grip of His grace.

Following graduation from the University of Southern Mississippi in elementary education, Diane transitioned to a supportive, encouraging 27-year Army wife, moved the family eighteen times, taught in five Christian schools, led ladies’ Bible studies in our home and churches and led Stacey and Shawn in the nurture and admonition of the LORD. She deeply loved her ever-expanding family and friends, was intentional in welcoming visitors at church and cried with, laughed with and loved those precious sisters she counseled. But, above all her passion was reading and studying God’s Scripture.

Permit me to write, as Diane’s loving husband of fifty-eight years, how she exuded wisdom, walked-out Christ’s grace and mercy in our home, gave and sought forgiveness and lit up every day with humor and her beautiful smile. Equally comfortable helping a third grader with a learning disability or engaging Marshal Akhromeyev about his wife’s health, Diane’s poise and Christ’s grace shone through. Living as a visual representation of Christ, she led me to know and love the Christ she knew. In so doing, I can confidently anticipate the moment I see Him as He is.

If Diane was here with us today, I know she would point us to Christ by leaving us with this truth: “… do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison” (2 Corinthians 4:17).

Graveside services under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 am on Friday, December 5, 2025 with Reverend Nate Shurden officiating.