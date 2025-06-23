OBITUARY: Diane Martin

Diane Martin, age 69, passed away June 18, 2025 at Skyline Medical Center. She was a native of Red Boiling Springs, TN and a resident of Unionville, TN.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband Willie Ray Hudson, Sr; and son, Willie Ray Hudson, Jr.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, June 23, 2025 at Cothran Cemetery in Rockvale with Bro. Jim Powers officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

