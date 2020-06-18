Diane Elizabeth Fluty Massey, age 57, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A native of Utica, New York, she was preceded in death by her father, George Fluty; and her brother, Michael Fluty.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday in Utica, NY.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Michael “Mike” Massey; mother, Louise “Cookie” Fluty of Utica, NY; daughters, Megan Massey Heikkinen and her husband Greg of Murfreesboro, TN and Erica Massey and her fiancé Justin Haskins of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Liam, Addison, Jack, Graham, Kylie, and Anna-Cate; siblings, Donna Baker and her husband Rodney of Deerfield, NY, Karen Laport and her husband Joe of Charleston, SC, Lisa Alvarez and her husband Joaquin of Orlando, FL, and Carol Haywood of Franklin, TN; brother in law, Robert Massey of Smyrna, TN; along with much loving extended family.

Diane’s grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved them along with her family very much. She enjoyed the outdoors and soaking up the sun. Diane had a very loving and giving heart and she would do anything for anyone who needed help.

Memorials in memory of Diane can be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Fund at Sarah Cannon 1100 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. Suite 800 Nashville, TN 37203.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.