OBITUARY: Diane Adele Canterbury

Diane McGill Canterbury, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away suddenly, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, creativity, and unwavering love. Born on March 20, 1950, Diane devoted her life to caring for others—especially children, who were always drawn to her gentle spirit and joyful heart.

Diane was preceded in death by her father, Logan Jones; her mother, Arlene Jones; her son, Jason McGill; and her first husband, William McGill. Though she endured deep loss, she carried herself with remarkable grace, choosing to pour even more love into her family, her church, and her community.

A talented and artistic soul, Diane found joy in creating beautiful things for the people she loved. Whether she was crafting handmade gifts, tending to her plants, or decorating a space to make it feel warm and welcoming, she shared pieces of her heart in everything she made.

Diane had a special gift for teaching and spent many years shaping young lives in Sunday school and preschool. Her patience, laughter, and gentle encouragement touched countless children and families who will forever remember her impact.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert “Al” Canterbury; her daughter, Jeanna (Michael) Loyd; her son, Robert “Bobby” (Angela) Canterbury; and her grandchildren, Trevor Goodson, Taylor Groves, Michael (Jessica) Loyd, Jessica (Jahaz) Salahuddin, Hunter (Mikaela) Canterbury, Mary Beth Canterbury, and Jacob Canterbury. She is also blessed with eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as her sister, Judy (Larry) Peterson, and many other family members and friends who cherished her dearly.

Diane will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her. She leaves behind a life filled with love, creativity, and quiet strength—a legacy that will continue to grow in the hearts of everyone she touched.

Visitation will be on Saturday November 29th 2:00 PM to 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service at 5:00 PM. Interment will be Monday December 1st 1:00 PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com