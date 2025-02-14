OBITUARY: Diana Lee Brown

Diana Brown, age 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on February 10, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was the beloved mother of Jodee Brummet (Tennessee) and Kristie Hamilton (Illinois). She was the devoted grandmother of Ryan, Christian, Hailey, and Connor, and the loving great-grandmother of Emma, Vayda, and Mason. She also leaves behind her cherished bonus great granddaughters, Harper and Chevy.

She is survived by her children, Jodee Brummet (Tennessee) and Kristie Hamilton (Illinois), and her siblings, Cheryl Henson (North Carolina), Robin Scharer (Oregon), Daniel Kirby (Oregon), Charles Burroughs (Alaska), Donny Burroughs (Washington), Kathy Lapin (Kansas), Charlene Weidermann (Oregon), and Roy Burroughs (Oregon).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allie (Stewart) Burroughs and Harold Burroughs, her brothers Micheal Kirby and John Burroughs. Also her husband of 17 years Thomas Brown III.

Diana was a creative soul who loved crafting. She enjoyed sewing doll clothes and was a talented crocheter until arthritis limited her ability to do so. She and Tom also shared a significant part of their lives running Tom’s Pawn, a pawn shop they owned together in Southern Illinois.

Five years ago, Diana moved to Tennessee to live with her daughter, Jodee. This move allowed them to spend precious time together as Diana’s health declined. During this time, Jodee helped Diana discover a passion for water aerobics, which she enjoyed three times a week. She made many dear friends through this activity, and it brought her much joy and companionship. She especially loved her apartment on the 7th floor, known as the penthouse, at the Westbrook Apartments in Tennessee, and took pride in making it her own. From her wonderful view, she could see the Tennessee mountains, and it became a place where she felt comfortable and at peace. She also enjoyed socializing with her friends at Westbrook, attending weekly bingo games and the community potluck dinners.

Funeral services are pending and will be announced at a later date by Smith Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3277 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37128.

With love and gratitude for all who shared in her life, her memory will be cherished, and the family finds peace in knowing she is now reunited with her loved ones.

