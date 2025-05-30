OBITUARY: Diana L. Leinart

Diana L. Leinart, age 78, passed away May 28, 2025 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Covington, KY and a resident of Rutherford County.

Diana was preceded by her parents, Paul Eugene Weaver, Sr and Martha Fern Fields Weaver; and husband, Thomas Leinart.

She is survived by son, Thomas (Eva) Leinart; brother, Paul Eugene Weaver, Jr.; and grandchildren, Lukas Kristopher Leinart and Thomas Sebastian Leinart.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, TN.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

