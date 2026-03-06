Dewey Russell Thomas, 73, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Alive Hospice. Born in Cannon Co., he was the son of the late Ellis and Mabel Bowen Thomas of the Bradyville community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dell Harrell.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Marie Thomas of Murfreesboro; his children, Ryan Pelletier, Christopher (Jamie) Pelletier, Brianne (Matt) Gentzkow, Kelsey Pelletier, Kirstie Pelletier and Collin Pelletier; and brother-in-law, Charlie Harrell. He was proud to be “Papa Russ” to 11 grandchildren. Also surviving are his dogs, Mack, Daisy and Lola.

Russell was a member of the Bradyville Church of Christ and was a litigator in personal injury. He held his practice, The Thomas Law Firm, for over 48 years. Russell was the former President of Andrew Jackson AM INNS of Court, a member of the Tennessee Bar Association of Rutherford Co. and was a Trial Master. He started the band Butterscotch Bicycle where he played guitar.

Russell loved life, his family, his dogs, and music that filled the room. The memories he created and the love he shared will remain a lasting gift to all who knew him.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2026 from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Woodbury Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Monday, March 9, 2026 at Bradyville Church of Christ, 6079 Dug Hollow Rd. Bradyville, TN 37026 with Bro. Charley Gunter officiating. Interment will follow at Thyatira Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Buster Alexander, Jim Bush, Ryan, Christopher, Matt, Collin, Ashton, Grayson and Liam Pelletier. Honorary pallbearer will be Hugh Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

