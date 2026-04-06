Derek Joseph Harrison, 37, of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 31st.

Derek was born on March 18, 1989 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Joseph Gregory Harrison and Diana Marie Gooch. He found his greatest joy in being with his family and those he loved most.

He is preceded in death by his brother Jason Harrison. He is also preceded in death by brother-in-laws Barry Evans and Patrick Addison.

He is survived by his loving wife, Aimee; his daughter, Jayda; and his stepdaughter, Kierra. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Diana (Trey) Gooch, and his father and stepmother, Greg (Karen) Harrison.

He is further survived by his sister, Christine (Josh) Arrington; his sister-in-law, Jenna Harrison; and his nephews and niece, Houston Arrington, Sebastian Arrington, and Addison Harrison.

He is also survived by the family he gained through Aimee, his mother-in-law, Phyllis Bronson; his father-in-law, Prince Albert; his brother-in-law, Matthew Carter; and his sisters-in-law, Erin Moore, Jennifer Logan, Denise Evans, and Heather Anderson.

Derek was a husband, father, son and brother who loved his family fiercely. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his strong faith and his loyalty to those he loved. Those who knew Derek knew that, at his core, he was a genuinely good man who cared deeply for others.

Derek was a member of the Experience Community Church. A celebration of life service will be at 12pm on Saturday, April 11th at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with visitation starting at 10am. A private burial will follow at Miller Cemetery with close family.

The family asks that those wishing to honor Derek’s memory consider contributing to the GoFundMe account established for Kierra and Jayda’s future education.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email