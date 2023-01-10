OBITUARY: Derek Clayton

Derek Clayton, age 42 of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 1, 2023.

Derek was a loving, hardworking husband and father. He loved taking care of and spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor and loved to have a good time, sharing his contagious laugh with all those around him. He had a passion for music, a talent for playing guitar, and enjoyed his teenage years playing in a band. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Derek is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Heidi; their children, DC, Vinny and Jax; his parents, Pat White and husband David and Walt Clayton and wife Kadie; his maternal grandmother, LeeAnna Rogers; siblings, Allan (Holly) Clayton, Kenny Clayton, Tessa (Elliot) Sharp, Christy (Josh) Grimaud, Keever White and Rachel White; and a host of other loving family and friends.

While deeply saddened by his untimely passing, please join his family in remembering and celebrating Derek’s life. Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 1:30 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 3:00 pm.

An online guestbook is available for the Clayton family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/