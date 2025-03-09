OBITUARY: Derain McGowan

Mr. Derain McGowan age 46 passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tn.

His services are forthcoming. Please keep the McGowan family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130

(615) 893-4323

Send flowers to the service of Derain McGowan