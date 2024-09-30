OBITUARY: Dennis Kirby

Dennis Kirby, a cherished father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on September 20, 2024, at the age of 72, in La Vergne, TN.

Known for his kind nature, humor as the ‘king of dad jokes,’ and his talent as a fantastic storyteller, Dennis left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Following his military service as an Army Medic, he cultivated a lifelong passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles, woodworking, carpentry, and various DIY projects, which brought joy not only to him but also to those he shared his creations with.

Dennis grew up in Olney, TX, later moved to Midland, TX for a short time and then San Angelo, TX before having a midlife adventure and ended up living in LaVergne, TN for the last 23 years. He was employed by HD Supply and enjoyed every single day of his more than 21 years of employment there, priding himself on taking zero sick days during that time.

He is survived by his loving children, Chad Kirby and his wife Michele, Kimberly Worley and her husband Andrew, and LaDonna Seale and her husband Camron. Dennis was a proud Pappy to Jeremy and Jacob Kirby; Levi Mathes; Joely Andavazo and her husband Julian; and Brendan, Morgan, and Lily Seale. He is also survived by his long-time significant other Terry Bell and her son Darrell, his siblings, Deborah Gilpin and her husband Weldon, Carla Raines and her husband Bryan, Jetina Bingham and her husband Lee, Benny Ruggles, Jackie Davis, and Brenda Abalos as well as many nieces and nephews.

His legacy of kindness and humor will live on through them and all who knew him.

Dennis was preceded in death by his loved ones, wife Gaye Kirby, mother Betty Clinton, step-father Carl Wagnon, and wife Gretta Lewis who have surely welcomed him with open arms.

An informal gathering to celebrate his life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church 1401 Lee Victory PKWY, 37167 on October 2, 2024 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with Military Honors being presented at 12:00 pm. https://www.simplecremationtn.com

Those who knew Dennis will miss his warm presence, his stories, his phenomenal smoked brisket, and his unwavering ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email