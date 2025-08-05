OBITUARY: Denis Georges Pessar

Denis Georges Pessar, beloved performer, musical director, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at his home in Rockvale, TN, on July 25, 2025, at the age of 75. A lifelong lover of music, theatre, and bringing joy to others, Denis leaves behind a legacy of heartfelt melodies, laughter-filled performances, and lives deeply touched by song.

Born in Queens, NY, on October 2, 1949, Denis was drawn to the stage from a young age. With a voice that could light up a room and a deep passion for the timeless standards of Broadway musical theatre and the Great American Songbook, he made it his life’s mission to share the magic of music with others.

In Murfreesboro and Nashville, Tennessee, Denis became a cherished presence in senior living communities, where he regularly performed beloved classics by the likes of Gershwin, Porter, Berlin, Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Rodgers & Hart. Whether it was a swingin’ rendition of “Blue Skies” or a tender version of “Someone to Watch Over Me” he gave every performance with warmth, humor, and genuine love.

Perhaps nowhere was Denis’s musical spirit more deeply rooted than at Camp Starlight in Starlight, Pennsylvania, where he served as musical director for decades. Generations of campers and staff were inspired by his infectious enthusiasm, high standards, and deep belief in the transformative power of the performing arts. The camp shows, often filled with laughter, tears, and standing ovations, were lovingly guided by Denis and theatre director Jeffrey B. Moss.

Those who knew Denis will remember not only the beautiful voice and skillful piano playing, but also the unwavering kindness, quick wit, and the deep joy he found in making others smile. He gave generously of time and talent, never seeking the spotlight but always shining in it.

Denis is survived by his loving brother and sister-in-law Marc and Robin, his nephew Joshua and niece Sharisse as well as countless friends, students, and fellow performers who will carry his music in their hearts.

A celebration of life will be held on August 20, 2025 at 7:30 pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church Street; Murfreesboro, TN where friends and family are invited to share stories, songs, and memories in honor of a truly special soul.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Inner Light Family Theatre; Murfreesboro, TN https://www.innerlightfamilytheatre.com/take-action.

“There’s a somebody I’m longing to see…” And for so many of us, that somebody was you, Denis. You gave the world your song — and it was beautiful.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

