OBITUARY: Dene Oneida

Arlen Dene Oneida crossed into Heaven on November 5th, 2025. He was born on October 14th, 1958, at St. Benedict’s Hospital in Jerome, Idaho, to Mary Nadine Williams Oneida and Frank Anastacio Oneida. His early childhood was spent in Shoshone, Idaho, surrounded by three generations of beloved family. At the age of seven, Dene moved with his parents and two brothers to Pocatello, Idaho, where his father was promoted to District Geologist for The State of Idaho, later to become State Geologist. Growing up in Pocatello, Dene helped his father with many projects, joined the Boy Scouts, played basketball, and began his life long adventure of reading, leaving school at the end of the day to walk to the public library, ask the librarian for recommendations, and start home with a stack of novels.

Dene was a graduate of Highland High School in Pocatello, where he was a member of the school newspaper and editorial staff, and a very active member of the Drama Club. He studied theatre at Idaho State University before joining the United States Air Force. Dene tested into, and was chosen for training at the Defense Language Institute at the Presidio of Monterey. He served in Germany as a cryptological linguist in Czech and Russian at Hahn Air Base.

After his military service, Dene returned to Idaho to attend Boise State University, where he became a political science major, graduating with a political science degree from The University of Utah. He was invited to become a member of Pi Sigma Alpha, The National Political Science Honor Society. He worked and performed for many years as an actor, writer and producer in regional theatre. He co-founded, served as board president, and performed in the resident company of The New Heritage Theatre Company in Boise, Idaho. Dene also became the managing editor of Idaho Magazine for two years.

Dene received his second degree, a Bachelor of Arts in History, from Middle Tennessee State University. For nearly fifteen years, he served as a graphic designer and narrator for The Technical Unit of Learning and Development, a division of The Department of Human Services.

A professional actor in many regional theatre performances, Dene exuded a powerful and magnetic presence on stage. Some of his favorite roles included Kent in King Lear, Claudius in Hamlet, The Stage Manager in Our Town, The Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol, and John Proctor in The Crucible. Dene was a very gifted writer, poet, editor and dramaturg. His strong, melodic baritone voice was perfect and unmistakable in narration.

An avid and voracious reader, Dene’s curiosity and passion for great writing and knowledge never waned. His home echoes this, stacks of books on every end table throughout. His mind was a bountiful, walking encyclopedia of knowledge, wisdom and history. He never pushed his knowledge on to anyone, but was always ready and willing to share and answer questions posed to him with a quiet modesty.

With his wife, Jamie, Dene was a loving and active rescuer of animals, always saying yes to a creature who needed their help, adopting and welcoming every stray with a smile and gentle hands. He loved them deeply, taking wonderful care of each pet with a happy willingness and a tender heart. They loved and adored him in kind.

Dene was most happy in helping others. His heart naturally lent itself to helping family, friends, co -workers, neighbors and strangers in any way he could. He wanted, more than anything, to make this world a kinder and safer place for others, to ease burdens and soften pain. This he did, every day. He will be missed more than words can express.

Dene was preceded to Heaven by his parents, Mary Nadine Williams Oneida and Frank Anastacio Oneida; in laws Lottie Fauver, Bobby Brooks Farmer and Marlene Emerine Farmer; brother-in-law Jeffery Roy Farmer; uncles John Oneida and Dan Lawrence.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie Farmer Oneida; daughters Sarah Michelle “ Shelly” Oneida (Annie Crane); Andreana Elizabeth Oneida, and Brittni Grace Oneida; brothers Gary Oneida ( Patty), and Patrick Oneida ( Amanda);brother in law John Farmer ( Margaret); sisters in law Julia Farmer and Linda Farmer; nieces Dani Oneida, Jessica Oneida, Leslie Kidney, Jill Clement ( Joe), Anna Dyson ( Caleb), and Sarah Farmer; nephews Christopher Oneida, Joshua Farmer ( Kaitlin), Ethan Farmer ( Cayla), Brett Farmer ( Jennifer) and Micah Farmer ( Renee); great nephews Skyler Oneida, Eli Farmer and Levi Farmer; great nieces Savannah Clement, Abigail Clement, Daisy Clement, Kinley Farmer, Karley Farmer, Ellie Farmer, June Dyson and Lila Farmer; aunts Royalyn Lawrence and Marcella Oneida and family; cousins Mark Phillips ( Anne) and Colton Phillips; cherished friends Sandra Cavanaugh, Jeana Menger, Matthew Pasqual, Shawn Knight, Patricia Taber, Dan Brewer, Samuel Whited, Brandon McPherson, Rona and Tom McLaughlin, Maureen and Carl Durning, and Ian Desmond; his beloved work family Ruth Kennedy, Leslie Baker, Judy Rudolph, Debra Nichols, Monica Arnold and Dillon Faith; and his sweet and supportive neighborhood family.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at First Baptist Church, East Main Street, Murfreesboro with visitation from 1:00 pm until the time of services beginning at 2:00 pm. The service will be live streamed.

Memorials may be given to K9s for Warriors and Rutherford County Cat Rescue.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Oneida family at www.woodfinchapel.com.