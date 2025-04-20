OBITUARY: Delorese Jeanette Short Johnson

Delorese Jeanette Short Johnson, age 92 of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2025. A native of Lawrenceburg, TN, she was born February 2, 1933, to the late Donald Warren and Gladys Irene Trapp Short. Mrs. Johnson was also preceded in death by her husband Lee Roy Johnson of 40 years, and her brother Don Short.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her sons, Dr. William Richard “John” Johnson and his wife Nancy of Chattanooga, TN, Ronald Keith “Ron” Johnson and his wife Pam of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dr. Gordon Christopher “Don” Johnson of and his wife Carol of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Juanita Johnson Hooper and her husband Casey of Smyrna, TN, Melissa Johnson Bethel of Smyrna, TN, and Kristee Leanne Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anita Short of Lawrenceburg, TN; and nephews, Dr. Mark Short and Kent Short both of Lawrenceburg, TN.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN with Dwight Bond officiating.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of the LifePoint Church in Smyrna. She would spend her morning exercising with her friends at the YMCA, going to lunch with some of her buddies, and then going around town checking on some of her friends that were currently homebound. Those of you who knew Mrs. Johnson know that she loved her extended family that she found through the YMCA of Smyrna. She spent much of her last 20 years exercising her body and sharing her love with those at the YMCA.

An online guestbook for the Johnson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.