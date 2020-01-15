Mrs. Delores Robinson, age 88, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was the daughter of Summer Fee Sullivan and Mary Watson Sullivan and was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Robinson.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Purtle (Steve) and son, Phillip Robinson (Susan); grandchildren Patrick Westfall (Jenifer), Jonathan Westfall (Andrea), Nathaniel Robinson, Andrew Robinson (Nicole) and Susanna Schmidt (Josiah); great-grandchildren Alex Westfall, Oliva Westfall, Emma Westfall, Sophia Robinson, Hazel Robinson, Wilder Robinson, Lilly Schmidt and Jasper Schmidt; sisters Julia Ann Slonecker and Elise Buttrey; brother Rex Sullivan; also cousins, nieces and nephews.

For Delores, faith and family were intertwined early as she traveled and sang gospel music with her family, the Singing Sullivan Family. She played the piano at Assembly of Christ church for many years and kept things straight in the office at Frank’s IGA alongside her husband Wayne until his death.

Visitation will be Saturday January 18, 2020 at New Vision Baptist church from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. A memorial service will foll